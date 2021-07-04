RG Snyman likely to miss Lions series due to burns suffered in fireside accident

DURBAN – World Cup-winning lock RG Snyman has only a “small chance” of being fit to play the British and Irish Lions after it emerged that the burns he suffered in a fireside accident in Ireland were more severe than first thought. Snyman, his Bok teammate Damian de Allende and two other Munster players were burned when a petrol canister caught fire at an end-of-season social gathering, and while De Allende’s recovery is on course and he is expected to play against the Lions, the lanky lock’s recovery has taken a turn for the worse and he has left the Bok camp for further treatment.

ALSO READ: Damian de Allende and RG Snyman should be able to play in Springbok tests, says coach Jacques Nienaber The burns to Snyman’s knee have reportedly not healed as quickly as anticipated and a specialist has suggested he undergo a skin transplant. The first Test against the Lions is just under three weeks away (July 24), so the chances of Snyman being match-ready are slim.

ALSO READ: Bok lock stocks looking good as Lood de Jager, RG Snyman injury rehabs on track, says Jacques Nienaber On Sunday, Springbok forwards coach Deon Davids confirmed that Snyman was no longer with the Boks. “At this stage, I think there will be a small chance that RG will be part of the British & Irish Lions Test series, but he will definitely return for the remaining Test fixtures in the Rugby Championship and end-of-year tour,” Davids said, all but eliminating Snyman from the Lions series.