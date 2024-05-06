The Springboks and SA Rugby walked away with the big awards at thde 17th South African Sports Awards held at Sun City on Sunday night. They walked away with seven accolades as a result of their triumph at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, when they became the second team to win the Webb-Ellis trophy back-to-back.

The Springboks won the Team of the Year award, while lock Eben Etzebeth won the Sportsman of the Year award. Former coach Jacques Nienaber won the Coach of the Year award, while Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok was voted Newcomer of the Year. It was also a big night for Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who won the Sports Star of the Year award and also walked away with the People's Choice Award voted for by South African sports fans. SA Rugby president Mark Alexander was named Administrator of the Year, while also the rugby body also won Federation of the Year.

Elsewhere, Sailor Kirsten Neuschäfer, who was named the Sportswoman of the Year. SA Sports Awards winners Administrator of the Year: Mark Alexander (SA Rugby Union)

Sportsman of the Year: Eben Etzebeth (Springboks) Sportsman of the Year With a Disability: Mpumelelo Mhlongo (South African Sport Association for the Physically Disabled) Sportswoman of the Year: Kirsten Neuschäfer (Sailing South Africa)

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability: Simone Kruger (South African Sport Association for the Physically Disabled, Para Athletics) Team of the Year: Springboks Newcomer of the Year: Manie Libbok (Springboks)

Coach of the Year: Jacques Nienaber (Spingboks) Volunteer of the Year: Rebecca Ntsanwisi (Vakhegula Vakhegula) Indigenous Games Team of the Year: Diketo Gauteng

National federation of the Year: South African Rugby Union Recreation Body of the Year: Amandla Social Enterpises (WC) Sport Photo of Visual Journalist of the Year: Samuel Shivambu

Sport Journalist of the Year: Khanyiso Tshwaku Sport Star of the Year: Siya Kolisi (Springbok captain) People's Choice of the Year: Siya Kolisi (Springbok captain)

School team of the Year: Hoer Lanbouskool Oakdale — Tug of War 560kg junior men's team Developing School Team of the Year: Hlabi Secondary School — Netball U-19 team Technical Official of the Year: Sean Rapaport (South African Hockey Association)