SA Rugby, Rassie Erasmus to appeal World Rugby’s guilty verdict and suspension

Durban – SA Rugby and Rassie Erasmus have confirmed that they will exercise their right to appeal the decision after World Rugby found them guilty of misconduct. As a result, World Rugby have thrown the book at Erasmus for heavily criticising match officials after the first Test between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions via a video that was leaked to social media in July.

➡️ Joint statement from SA Rugby and Rassie Erasmus: https://t.co/rmnVnVGwCH — Springboks (@Springboks) November 17, 2021 Erasmus has been suspended with immediate effect from all rugby activities for two months; he has been suspended from all match-day activities (including coaching and contact with match officials), and he cannot engage with the media until 30 September 2022, with immediate effect. He has been warned as to his future conduct and instructed to apologise to the relevant match officials (Aussie ref Nic Berry and his assistants for that match). In addition, Erasmus’ employers, SA Rugby have been fined £20 000 (R420 000) and also been warned and instructed to apologise to the match officials.

Both Erasmus and SA Rugby have seven days to appeal a decision that many will find heavy-handed. In effect, this means Erasmus is banned from attending the Boks’ final match of the season on Saturday, against England at Twickenham. @MikeGreenaway67