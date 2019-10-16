TOKYO – Scottish Rugby have questioned whether misconduct charges levelled at them for their comments about the potential cancellation of their World Cup clash against Japan last weekend were "appropriate".
Tournament organisers on Tuesday said Scottish Rugby would be referred to a disputes committee after chief executive Mark Dodson threatened legal action to enforce a postponement rather than a cancellation of the match, which was due to take place after Typhoon Hagibis hit Tokyo.
Dodson also said organisers would have taken action to ensure the match, which was vital to Scottish hopes of staying in the tournament, went ahead at some stage if it had involved world champions New Zealand.
"Following receipt of correspondence yesterday from World Rugby, Scottish Rugby confirms that it has received a notice of complaint from Rugby World Cup Ltd," a Scottish Rugby official said in a news release on Wednesday.
"Scottish Rugby is querying whether the matter is an appropriate one for the bringing of misconduct charges.