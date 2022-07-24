Should Pieter-Steph du Toit start for Springboks against the All Blacks?

Cape Town - Let's cut straight to the chase: Should Pieter-Steph du Toit start for the Springboks against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship opener? Normally, that wouldn’t even be a question. At his best, Du Toit is one of the best rugby players in the world, as he proved in 2019 when he played an integral part in the Boks’ march to the Rugby World Cup and Rugby Championship titles, and was named World Player of the Year.

But blindside flank Du Toit is far from that kind of form at the moment. Having first battled back from a career-threatening leg injury in 2020, the 29-year-old from Riebeek-Kasteel in the Western Cape worked hard to regain his fitness and was able to face the British and Irish Lions last year. Disaster struck again, though, as Du Toit sustained a shoulder injury in a late tackle by Lions wing Duhan van der Merwe in the second Test at Cape Town Stadium that kept him out of action for the rest of 2021. He had to miss 10 out of the 13 Bok Tests last year, but he was back on the pitch in January for his Japanese club Toyota Verblitz.

Upon rejoining the Boks for the first Test against Wales at Loftus Versfeld, Du Toit was not quite over his shoulder problem, and missed out in Pretoria. The former Stormers star returned for the encounter at Bloemfontein, and started in the No 7 jersey again in the series decider at Cape Town Stadium. On both occasions, it was evident that Du Toit was well short of a gallop. His trademark high work-rate was missing from his game and he wasn’t prominent as a ball-carrier or relentless tackler.

As one of the key figures in the pack, Du Toit didn’t deliver his usual dynamic impact. So, will coach Jacques Nienaber make the big call and leave the 60-Test Bok out of the starting line-up for the All Black showdown on August 6? It would be a massive decision – and one that would be sure to draw the ire of the Boks fans – but it may be just the right one for Du Toit and the team at this stage of the season.

Much like captain Siya Kolisi, Du Toit seems to be the type of player that needs to get through a few games to get up to speed again. So, wouldn’t the Boks be better served by choosing someone else in the No 7 jersey in the first All Black Test at least? One smart option may be to shift Jasper Wiese – who started at No 8 in two Wales games – to blindside flank, and then Kwagga Smith can operate at the back of the scrum.

Wiese’s penchant to carry the ball into the guts of the opposition defence is more of a blindside flank style than a No 8, who needs to have more speed, greater finesse and better decision-making on attack especially. That is what Smith brought when he replaced Wiese just before halftime of the third Wales Test. The former Lions stalwart lifted the tempo significantly and provided a threat at the breakdowns. Duane Vermeulen, who had knee surgery recently, was recalled to the squad announced on Saturday by Nienaber, along with fellow veteran Frans Steyn, who has recovered from a hamstring problem.

But the Bok coach said in the press release about their inclusion that “this will offer the coaches and medical staff a good opportunity to determine where they are in terms of their rugby”. So, that sounds more like their fitness will be evaluated, as they would not have played for nearly two months by the time of the Mbombela kick-off. The two United Rugby Championship stars from the Stormers and Bulls, Evan Roos and Elrigh Louw, demand consideration too, but Nienaber is unlikely to chuck in rookie loose forwards against a hurting All Black outfit who are looking to redeem themselves after the series defeat to Ireland in New Zealand.

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee was left out of the 41-man squad for the two All Black Tests – as was Sharks utility back Aphelele Fassi – as Franco Mostert, Toulouse flank Rynhardt Elstadt and Stormers openside Deon Fourie are the other loose forwards in the squad. Nienaber has turned to regular lock reserve Mostert previously in the absence of Du Toit, but the former Lions star has not been convincing off the side of the scrum either. If Du Toit is 100% fit, he can feature as a “Bomb Squad” replacement and regain his sharpness for the Boks in the second half at Mbombela and Ellis Park, and then be at full throttle and start against the Wallabies at Adelaide Oval on August 27.