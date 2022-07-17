Siya Kolisi: People have a right to criticise the Springboks, but praises team for composure to seal series

Cape Town – The Springboks were frustrated by the number of scoring chances wasted, but captain Siya Kolisi praised his team for retaining their composure to close out a 30-14 victory over Wales at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night to clinch the series 2-1. The South Africans were dominant in the first half especially, and made a number of entries into the Welsh 22.

But time and again they were repelled by a committed Welsh side, while also being unable to unlock the defence. They needed a touch of creativity to get over the line, but opted for the direct route, and it nearly cost them dearly. Powerful No 8 Jasper Wiese and centre Damian de Allende went close, but only flyhalf Handre Pollard crossed the line to add to a conversion and penalty. Referee Matthew Carley also failed to issue a yellow card to the Welsh despite a number of infringements.

The visitors fought back to make it 10-8, and then it was 17-14 in the second half, but the Boks found a second wind to close out the triumph. "We were frustrated with ourselves for not converting our opportunities. I had good communication with the ref, and we went through quite a long period without getting any penalties. He explained to me that set-piece and general play are two different things, because we as players want consequences to happen after that," Kolisi said at the post-match press conference.



Siya Kolisi applies the finishing touch to a brilliant attacking move. Safe to say the management enjoyed that one 👌



"But that's something that we struggled with in the past two games, where we created so many opportunities and never took them. But I thought today, we took so much more than we did in the past two games.

"Coach Jacques (Nienaber) spoke to us… We had the momentum in the first half, and he said they are going to get their moment in the game. And it's all about how long we allow it to be. "They got the two penalties (to make it 17-14) and we came in and made a plan for the breakdown, and said just focus on the discipline, because we were tackling very well. We never thought that they would go over and score, but we kept our discipline, we kept on going. We stuck to the plan, and then everything started swinging our way." "It's been a tough series, definitely what we needed to start the season."



Kolisi also had a special word for Eben Etzebeth and Bongi Mbonambi, who celebrated their 100th and 50th Bok caps.

“We had to make it special for us, as well as Eben and Bongi. I am grateful that they didn’t make it about themselves. They wanted the team to win and they have been amazing for us. We can never question their character, and I am so grateful that I could be out there with them,” said the Bok No 6, who capped a fine personal performance with a crucial try in the second half. “I thought as a team, we played today. We had so much to play for as a team. A lot of people have a lot to say, and we want people to engage with the team. “And people are allowed to have an opinion and criticise the team, because we know they care. We had a plan, and the players knew, and the whole squad knew what the plan was.

“We always want to learn while winning, and it was exactly the same last week. And we stuck to the plan this week and we treated it as a final. Wales are a strong team and they had shown that in the first two games.” Points-Scorers Springboks 30 – Tries: Handre Pollard, Bongi Mbonambi, Siya Kolisi. Conversions: Pollard (3). Penalties: Pollard (3).