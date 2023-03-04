Durban - Sir Graham Henry, the former coach of the World Cup-winning All Blacks, tells a story of how he visited the Springbok change room after his team had been beaten for the third time in 2009 by John Smit’s team. Henry said that he witnessed a sense of nationalism in the South African dressing room that he had never before seen in rugby. “With us, it is about the All Blacks, with the Springboks it is about South Africa … they play for something bigger than the team,” Henry said.

This theme has been revisited by another foreigner, American Michael Yormark, the president of international entertainment giant Roc Nation – the agency that is a consulting partner to the Sharks as well as the United Rugby Championship.

Yormark works with some of the biggest celebrities on the planet – from pop stars such as Rihanna and Alicia Keys to a soccer star like Romelu Lukaku – and is well positioned to comment on what he describes as the unique characteristics of a team such as the Springboks. “I recently had a conversation with other international rugby players on our books, and I shared with them how the Springboks play for more than any trophy or victory – they play for a purpose far greater than that,” Yormark said. “They understand the impact their performances can have on South Africa and its people, which is something completely unique to this country.

“The Springboks have become like the heartbeat of this country, and when you are playing for that type of purpose, you have an advantage every time you take to the field. It’s more than just trophies or victories – they are playing for the people! We saw that in Japan, and I think we will see it in France later this year.”

Central to this is Siya Kolisi. Yormark says the Springbok captain’s influence on South Africans is “absolutely massive”. “When I talk about Siya’s influence, I don’t talk about his rugby-playing ability, I talk about Siya the man, how he inspires and motivates, how he creates hope. That is what his movie ‘Rise’ is all about. “I think about Siya and his values as a human – what he stands for. That is much more important than rugby.

“He has impacted lives all over the world, and that is because he knows what is truly important,” Yormark continues. “He knows that rugby is really a means to an end. He understands that people look to him and know they have a hope of rising above their circumstances. “That is what Siya signifies and what makes him so super-special. For a young man of 31 to truly understand how to help people is incredible. “The sportsmen that are remembered long after they have departed the field of play are the ones that leave a legacy.”

Yormark says Kolisi is only getting started, in this regard.

“Siya’s legacy will continue to expand as one chapter ends in his life and the next begins. He is wise and mature beyond his years, and is going to accomplish so much more because he genuinely wants a better life for people throughout South Africa. “I have been blessed to work with a lot of global athletes and celebrities, and Siya has something that most of them do not have, and it goes back to his understanding of what is truly important in life.” Yormark says the adversity Kolisi experienced when growing up in poverty forced him to grow up faster.

“You see things at a young age that most do not see. You have to overcome challenges, and you understand what it takes to keep pushing forward toward goals. He has done that.” The New Yorker points out that a huge positive is that South African rugby will produce more Kolisis. “Working with rugby players in SA has been an incredible experience, because they are so humble and appreciative of the things they have. They are so grateful.

“Some of the best athletes in the world are right here in SA, and they have great stories, like Siya does.

“You don’t always find the humility you do in South Africa, where the athletes accept that they have to earn everything they get. It is unique. I enjoy it. “In terms of athletic ability, I have not seen the raw talent that South Africa has in other rugby countries. That talent must continue to be developed and given the resources to help it grow. Truly, the sky is the limit. We are going to see more Cheslin Kolbes, Siyas, and Aphelele Fassis coming through … “What could happen at the World Cup this year?” Yormark asks in conclusion.