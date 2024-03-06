Springbok captain Siya Kolisi out for four weeks after undergoing surgery to his hand

Springbok captain and Racing 92’s Siya Kolisi is set for some time out of the game as he recovers from surgery to his hand. Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Kolisi hurt his hand in Racing 92’s clash against Bordeaux last weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) Like the trooper he is, Kolisi went on to play the full 80 minutes as his team were beaten 21-5 in the French Top 14. Kolisi took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, posting an image with his family to reassure fans his surgery to repair his hand was a success.

“Operation went well! Will be back soon,” the Springbok skipper wrote. Last year, Kolisi came back from a potentially season-ending knee injury to lead the Springboks as they successfully defended their Rugby World Cup crown. On Tuesday, Kolisi’s friend and teammate Cheslin Kolbe was also reported to be facing some time on the sidelines after he too injured his hand while playing for his Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath.

According to reports, Kolbe could be out of action for between four to six weeks. Both Kolisi and Kolbe will be hoping to get back in action and get enough game time in the legs ahead of the Springboks’ upcoming season, where they will go head to head against Ireland, the best team in the world according to Welsh great Sam Warburton.