Michele Campagnaro of Italy looks to tackle Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Italy. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/ Hollywoodbets

Shizuoka, Japan – South Africa reported no major injury concerns following their decisive 49-3 Rugby World Cup Pool B victory over Italy at the Shizuoka Stadium, Ecopa, Japan, on Friday. The team travelled by bullet train to Kobe on Saturday with only wing Cheslin Kolbe not certain to be available for selection for the final pool match against Canada on Tuesday.

Kolbe twisted his left ankle in the final minutes of the match and was withdrawn as a precaution.

The player had an X-ray after the match – which proved to be clear – and was walking normally on Saturday.

“We have the usual bumps and bruises following a match but otherwise we’re in a good space,” said Rassie Erasmus, South Africa’s director of rugby.