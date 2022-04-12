Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber pleased after first alignment camp

Cape Town — Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says they achieved their goals during the first alignment camp as they kicked off their preparations for the upcoming international season. The first of two camps concluded in Durban on Tuesday, with a group of 22 players in attendance. The camp featured eight information sessions presented by the coaching team with an eye on getting all the players on the same page in terms of the Boks’ on-field objectives and the processes involved in earning selection.

This first alignment camp will be followed by camps with the overseas-based players in England and France, as well as virtual meetings. These will take place between Saturday 16 and Monday 25 April, and another in Cape Town from Sunday 1 to Thursday 5 May. ALSO READ: WATCH: Siya Kolisi says first Springbok alignment camp was ‘really amazing’ “We are pleased with the outcomes achieved at our first alignment camp and I believe the players have a good idea of what is expected of them on and off the field as we look forward to a challenging international season,” said Nienaber.

“As I explained before the camp, the key for us was to inform the players of what the calendar will look like for the year and to paint the pictures we wanted to, so that we can ensure everyone is on the same page when we select our national squad for the series against Wales and then later in the Rugby Championship. 1️⃣st Springbok alignment camp for 2022 concludes in Durban

🗣️ “It was great to see how excited the players were to see one another”

➡️ More here: https://t.co/uEDF2yjvYj#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/btZUqpZ6bt — Springboks (@Springboks) April 12, 2022 “Once we have finalised our squad for the Wales Tests, we will have a training camp where we will be able to put all of the aspects of the game we discussed into practice as we look to finetune certain areas of our game. ALSO READ: Springbok coach sending the wrong message by snubbing local players

“Hosting these alignment camps will not only save time before our field sessions once the Springbok team get together, but it also gives the players a chance to start improving on certain aspects of their game individually as they continue their provincial commitments in the lead-up to the international season.” During the camp, the coaching staff touched on several different aspects of the game, including scrums, mauls, aerial skills, and conditioning. Nienaber added that the vibe in the group was another pleasing sight.

ALSO READ: Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber mulls over numerous flyhalf options 💪 A short message from Bok captain @SiyaKolisi at the end of the first alignment camp in Durban.#StrongerTogether #StrongeForever pic.twitter.com/KIcSSmdEfo — Springboks (@Springboks) April 12, 2022 “It was great to see how excited the players were to see one another and to witness their focus at the information sessions first-hand. “The fine details are essential in winning Test matches, and that is something we tried to drill into the players’ minds at the alignment camp in the different aspects of the game, and hopefully we will reap the rewards of that when we take the field against Wales.

