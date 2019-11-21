Springbok Coetzee looking ahead after missing out on Rugby World Cup









Marcell Coetzee aims to put his double Rugby World Cup disappointment behind him by starring for the Springboks in their series against the British & Irish Lions. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Marcell Coetzee aims to put his double Rugby World Cup disappointment behind him by starring for the Springboks in their series against the British & Irish Lions in 2021, but in the meantime his full focus is on helping Ulster to Pro14 and European success. Coetzee started the season late because of the ankle injury that put him out of consideration for the Bok squad that won the Rugby World Cup in such convincing style in Yokohama on November 2. He wasn’t part of his team’s convincing opening Pro14 win over the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium, and he had to watch his teammates lose 63-26 to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein in their second match. However, the former Sharks looseforward made his return when Ulster bounced back to win their second tour match against the Southern Kings and has been in the thick of it ever since in helping his Irish province to second position in Conference A, with the narrow defeat to Munster their only other blemish to date. “We were not proud of that performance against the Cheetahs but it helped in that we were quickly able to decide what our weak points were and what we needed to improve on,” said Coetzee.

“We went into training on the Monday in Cape Town knowing what we needed to do to break back, and we did that.”

Coetzee continued his own and his team’s momentum at the weekend by playing an influential role in Ulster’s nail-biting win over Bath at the start of their Champions Cup campaign. A late intercept try clinched a one point win for the Irish side, but it was their defence that laid the platform for the winners.

In addition to 17 tackles, Coetzee, who was playing at No 8, also made 19 carries. These performances have helped Coetzee to bring some cheer back into his life after he admits he was pretty inconsolable when, for the second time in the space of four years, he emerged from a meeting with a Springbok coach with the realisation that his World Cup dream was over.

It will be recalled that Coetzee was given a chance to force his way into the 2019 Rugby World Cup squad by being selected to face Argentina in the final warm-up game to be played on South African soil. Early in the game he was forced off through concussion and then it was confirmed he had an ankle injury that ruled out his availability for the tournament.

In 2015, Coetzee was also injured and had to hear in a meeting with Heyneke Meyer that he was left out of the squad that played that RWC in England.

“It was very disappointing for me and it wasn't the first time,” he said.

“Being selected to play that game against the Pumas was a chance to show what I can do but unfortunately it didn’t go my way. To have the [Head Injury Assesment] HIA test go against me and then the ankle injury on top of that was very hard to swallow.

“But in the end you have to decide – are you going to just lie down and take it, or are you going to fight back? While it was a tough one for me to swallow, time does heel all wounds. I resolved that I just had to get back on the horse again and start riding again.”

Coetzee has spent quite a bit of time on the sidelines because of injury in the past few years and it has taught him to just appreciate every minute he does spend on the field.

“The biggest thing that you learn when you go through serious injuries and then come out of it is that you are blessed to be able to play rugby again,” he said.

“Yes, it was disappointing to miss out on another World Cup. I can confirm that I was on standby in case there was an injury to a looseforward. But injuries just make you hungry to play again. Whether it is at the highest level, whether it is for Ulster or for the Boks, it is great to just be able to play and focus on that.”

While Coetzee’s short-term focus is on helping Ulster be successful in both competitions, he admits he does now have his eye on the iconic series against the British & Irish Lions that will be played on South African soil in 2021.

“Playing against the Lions is definitely my long term goal – it would be great if I can do that,” he said.

“But my focus and energy must be on Ulster. If I do that and perform consistently, and the team performs consistently, then ultimately a door may open and we can see where it goes from there.”

Coetzee admits he was probably the most passionate and perhaps loudest Bok supporter in Ireland during the World Cup:

“We were fans before being rugby players so that never dies in us. I shout a lot at the TV and I shout at the referees. It’s a good thing they can’t hear me. I have great mates in the Bok team, particularly someone like Pieter-Steph (du Toit), and I shared their joy.”

African News Agency (ANA)