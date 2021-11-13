Springbok ratings: Eben Etzebeth monstrous, Damian de Allende shows his skill

Cape Town – They were 10-8 down at halftime, but the Springboks fought back in the second half to claim a 30-15 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday. Wing Makazole Mapimpi scored twice, but it was the powerful Bok pack that laid the foundation by dominating the scrums and physical battles.

Willie le Roux: 7

A much better outing than his last Test. Brought width on attack as a second flyhalf, ran the ball up, and generally dealt well with his defensive duties and clearing kicks. Jesse Kriel: 6 Did not get many opportunities to run with the ball in space, except coming off the blindside from a lineout. Chased down Scottish attackers across the pitch.

Lukhanyo Am: 8 Another excellent display from the Bok No 13. Carried the ball cleverly, made his tackles and pulled off a number of breakdown turnovers.

Damian de Allende: 9 Just edged his centre partner for his thrilling contribution to Makazole Mapimpi’s second try as he ran hard and produced a superb offload. Was again prominent as a ball-carrier and in defence. Damian de Allende celebrates the Springboks’ victory woth his loved ones. Picture: Morgan Treacy/INPHO/Shutterstock/BackpagePix Makazole Mapimpi: 8

Was lethal out wide once more, in the right place at the right time to score two tries. Was busy on defence, and covered the open spaces at the back. Elton Jantjies: 7 A solid display from the Bok flyhalf. Took the ball into contact, looked for options on attack, although the team played too much off the scrumhalf with one-off runners. Kicked well at goal, although some up-and-unders went slightly too far.

Herschel Jantjies: 4 Another forgettable day for the No 9. Whereas the rain made life difficult in Cardiff last week, Jantjies had almost perfect conditions in Edinburgh, but battled to take the right options on attack, while his execution let him down in the kicking game. Also wasn’t able to catch the ball to prevent one of Stuart Hogg’s tries. Duane Vermeulen: 7

Was his usual assured self as a lineout jumper, and added his physicality at close quarters in attack and defence. Kwagga Smith: 7 Was again busy across the park, as he was against Wales. Made one or two good runs, and was a nuisance to Scotland as a defender.

Siya Kolisi (captain): 8 The Bok skipper continued with his impressive form in 2021 by keeping the Scotland defence engaged with ball-in-hand, while he cleaned out rucks with a vengeance and also made his fair share of tackles. Franco Mostert: 8

He can be proud of his performance in his 50th Test. Called the lineouts well in place of Lood de Jager, and generated clean ball. High work-rate as usual, and made a crucial lineout steal on the Bok five-metre line. 🗨️ "We said keep to the structure, have patience and we'll come back second half."



How good was Eben Etzebeth today! He walks away as man of the match in the Springboks' 30-15 win over Scotland. — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 13, 2021 Eben Etzebeth: 9 It seems as if the Toulon lock just gets better with every Test he plays. Another monstrous performance – and the official Man of the Match – as he barged his way through the Scotland defence time and again, made some big hits in defence, and even chased box-kicks.

Trevor Nyakane: 8 Played his part in the Bok scrum dominance, and he would’ve enjoyed it even more as he was up against his former Bulls teammate, Pierre Schoeman. Bongi Mbonambi: 8

Was accurate with his lineout-throwing, and at the centre of the powerful Bok scrum. Controlled the ball at the back of the maul, but the Boks weren’t able to score any points from that. Ox Nché: 9 Drilled Scotland tighthead Zander Fagerson backwards in the scrums, and was a willing ball-carrier and defender in the tight-loose.

11 November 2006 ➡️ 13 November 2021



Introducing the longest serving Springbok of all time: 𝙁![CDATA[]]>𝙧![CDATA[]]>𝙖![CDATA[]]>𝙣![CDATA[]]>𝙨 𝙎![CDATA[]]>𝙩![CDATA[]]>𝙚![CDATA[]]>𝙮![CDATA[]]>𝙣. #AutumnNationSeries pic.twitter.com/S058227EL4 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 13, 2021 Best Replacements

Cobus Reinach: 8 Came on at the start of the second half and brought a welcome sense of stability at scrumhalf after Jantjies’ struggles in the opening 40 minutes. Made one half-break around the fringes as well. Frans Steyn