Springbok stalwart Malherbe extends Stormers contract: ‘Frans embodies what we would like this team to be all about’

Cape Town – A “very positive team environment” has helped the Stormers secure the signature of stalwart tighthead prop Frans Malherbe for another three years, the franchise announced on Tuesday.
Home is clearly where the heart is for the 31-year-old Springbok front-ranker, who hails from Bredasdorp in the Western Cape, as he would have been courted by many top clubs around the globe for his world-class services.
Malherbe is arguably the best No 3 in the game, and has turned down big-money offers from Japanese and French clubs in the past to remain at the Stormers.
The more things change, the more they stay the same. One thing you can depend on in this crazy world is Frans Malherbe at 3.— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 17, 2023
🗣️ 'Frans embodies what we would like this team to be all about. He is already a DHL Stormers legend and will only add to that in the years to come' pic.twitter.com/j7cGYXFdWY
And now, before another four-year Rugby World Cup cycle is set to be completed in France at the end of October, Malherbe has decided to sign on the dotted line for three more seasons at the URC champions, which will keep him in the region until 2025.
“I am very happy to be staying in Cape Town and playing for the Stormers. The team environment here is very positive, and I want to contribute to building on that and doing whatever I can to help the team continue improving,” the Paarl Boys’ High product said in a statement on Tuesday.
South African teams to 'host' Champions Cup semis in Europe
WATCH: Libbok ruled out as Stormers coach calls for fetchers to be protected following Fourie red-card incident
Error-strewn Stormers get bonus-point job done against 13-man London Irish
Dobson: No excuses for Stormers against London Irish
Ruhan Nel returns, Damian Willemse to launch counter-attacks for Stormers against London Irish
Frans Malherbe has only ever played for one team and that's not about to change.— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 17, 2023
✍️ Three-year extension signed
1⃣2⃣6⃣ caps and counting #iamastormer #dhldelivers #fransisastormer https://t.co/eggvUrDcu3
His retention is a welcome boost for the Stormers, who have already lost captain Steven Kitshoff to Ulster next season and have been under administration from SA Rugby since October 2021, following a number of boardroom problems over the last decade and more.
The Cape side have also been linked with another Bok star, Pieter-Steph du Toit, who may be on his way back home from Japanese club Toyota Verblitz.
Stormers coach John Dobson expressed his delight about holding onto the 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, who has amassed 126 caps for the franchise and played in 58 Bok Tests.
Malherbe is also one of the nominees for the 2022 SA Rugby Player of the Year award, alongside Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi, after an outstanding season.
“Frans embodies what we would like this team to be all about. He is already a Stormers legend, and will only add to that in the years to come,” Dobson said on Tuesday.
“He is a world-class player who adds so much more to our cause than just what he does on the field.
“He will play a vital role in inspiring and showing the next generation what it means to be a true Stormers man.”
Malherbe has missed out on the last three Stormers games against the Lions, Glasgow Warriors and London Irish after sustaining a chest muscle tear against the Bulls on December 23, and it remains to be seen whether he will feature in Saturday’s Champions Cup clash against Clermont at Cape Town Stadium.
@ashfakmohamed