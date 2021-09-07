Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe is in doubt for Rugby Championship clash against Australia

CAPE TOWN - Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe could miss their Rugby Championship clash against Australia in Robina on Sunday due to injury. Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday, assistant coach Deon Davids said Kolbe took a knock to his leg towards the end of their training session last Friday, putting him in doubt for their first fixture of the away leg of their Championship campaign.

The forwards coach went on to say that – bar Kolbe – they have a clean injury sheet, with Duane Vermeulen part of the clan returning from injury. “At this stage, all the players except for Cheslin Kolbe, are available. All the previously-injured players are available. Duane and Rynhardt (Elstadt) are all back on the training field. Kolbe got a hit on the leg on Friday, he was sent for assessment. It’s nothing serious and hopefully he will be ready to play as soon as possible. ALSO READ: In a game obsessed with size, Cheslin Kolbe is its biggest entertainer

“We will make a decision later today or early tomorrow (Wednesday). Trevor (Nyakane) is also fit and ready to go." When asked whether the Bok coaching staff will break their rule of not considering a player for selection if he didn’t take part in the full week of training building up to a Test match, Davids said: “We will have to wait until tomorrow to make that decision. He last trained on Friday, but we are waiting for his medical results. In saying that, we are confident that the right decision will be made in the interest of the team.” @WynonaLouw