Cobus Reinach’s hat-trick try against Canada at the Rugby World Cup has been nominated as one of the contenders for the International Rugby Players (IRP) Try of the Year 2019 award.
The winner will be announced at the World Rugby Awards in Tokyo on Sunday, 3 November.
The sweeping, length of the field score, featuring four Springboks, is one of four shortlisted tries – three of them scored at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
The four tries were selected by the IRP Try of the Year panel of former players in Rugby World Cup winners Fiao’o Faamausili and Bryan Habana along with Jamie Heaslip and Thierry Dusautoir.
Reinach’s try came in the 66-7 demolition of Canada. It was started by Elton Jantjies inside the Springbok 22. The flyhalf produced an inch-perfect kick-pass for winger Warrick Gelant, who evaded DTH van der Merwe, and sprinted into the Canadian half.