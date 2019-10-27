The Boks came unstuck against former champions, New Zealand, first up in pool play some six weeks ago, but then steam-rolled Namibia, Italy, Canada and Japan, in last weekend’s quarter-finals. The winner today will meet England in next week’s final.
“We’re going to continue what we have been doing up to now but we just want to do it better this week,” said Kolisi on the eve of today’s match.
The Boks’ game plan has been simple: keep things tight and dominate in the set pieces and with the big ball-carriers and play the game in the opposition half. Scrum-half Faf de Klerk, with his box-kicks, has been the key man in this plan, and the wingers, Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe, have thrived when the ball’s been sent wide.
Kolbe though is out with an injury today, his place being filled by the equally dangerous and try-machine S’bu Nkosi.