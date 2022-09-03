Springboks bag first Rugby Championship win in Australia since 2013

Cape Town — The Springboks produced a much-improved performance to claim a 24-8 Rugby Championship bonus-point victory over the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday, and secure their first win Down Under since 2013. The Boks went into this game under heavy pressure after suffering back-to-back defeats.

They had a much better start than last week as they dominated territory in the opening period, but the one problem that followed Jacques Nienaber's team into the second Test against the Wallabies was not capitalising on their opportunities.



The South Africans' finishing was again an issue with execution and patience lacking on attack in the first half and, given the shots they had, the 12-3 margin at half time could have been bigger. Two pleasing sights from the Boks in the first half was their lineout — especially considering the throw in issues they had previously — and their defence.

The latter was a major problem at the Adelaide Oval, with some terrible individual mistakes proving costly. This weekend, however, there was a huge step-up, and the character and determination the Boks showed in the second half was immense. Of all the good there was in that first half, the highlight was undoubtedly Bulls wing Canan Moodie's try.

The youngster — who became the second youngest Springbok debutant after veteran Frans Steyn since readmission — made his international bow one to remember. Not only was he constantly looking for work, but he scored the visitors' second try on the stroke of half time in stunning fashion as he showed superb awareness, aerial skills and timing to gather scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse's kick from his own territory to speed to the whitewash. Inside centre Damian de Allende scored the opener early on, which flyhalf Damian Willemse converted, to give the world champions a 7-0 lead after 15 minutes. Australia went one man down with a yellow card.

Canan Moodie reflects on a memorable night.



The Stormers number 10 was absolutely outstanding as he owned the role (after also impressing at 15 and 12, by the way) and, bar the two tough kicks he hooked, there was next to nothing to fault in his game. The hosts got their first points around the half hour mark, and while missed chances might have been rued in the opening 40, the Boks got off to a brilliant start after the break as they worked the ball through the hands and did well to keep it alive, with Franco Mostert putting the stamp on a brilliant piece of team play to take them to a 17-3 lead. It took quite some time before there was any try scoring action again, but when it came in the 72nd minute, it came in bucketloads.

Man of the match Damian Willemse shares his thoughts on the win today.



Makazole Mapimpi again showed his finishing ability to run in the Boks' fourth try, and tempers flared after the wing grounded the ball. He was shown yellow, but the damage had been done as the Boks soared to a 24-3 lead as Frans Steyn added the extras. The Wallabies managed a consolation try as Pete Samu went over for a late score, and while the Boks were reduced to 13 men when Willie le Roux was also shown yellow, they had done enough to secure a much-needed victory. Point scorers:

Australia 3 — Try: Pete Samu. Penalty: Noah Lolesio South Africa 24 — Tries: Damian de Allende, Canan Moodie, Franco Mostert, Makazole Mapimpi. Conversion: Damian Willemse, Frans Steyn @WynonaLouw