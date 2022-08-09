Springboks’ Duane Vermeulen ‘pumped’ ahead of Ellis Park Test against the All Blacks

Johannesburg — Pumped! In a word that is how the Great Duane is feeling about getting on the field for the Springboks against the All Blacks on Saturday. Just over a month ago, on July 3, Duane Vermeulen turned 36 but he says his passion for the green and gold has not dimmed and watching the Boks outplay the All Blacks in Nelspruit last week left with goosebumps.

“I would have loved to have played in Nelspruit, my hometown — the atmosphere, the anthem, the vibe, even the half-time entertainment with Jimmy Stonehouse (the Pumas coach sang Sweet Caroline for the adoring home crowd) — gave me goosebumps and a strong desire to get on the field,” Vermeulen said with a smile.

“But this week I get my turn and I am pumped,” the 61-cap veteran said. “The last time we beat New Zealand at Ellis Park was eight years ago, that is a long time and we are relishing the opportunity to get out there and play in front of a fully packed stadium,” Vermeulen said. “I have seen some replays of that game (in 2014) on television lately and the emotions come flooding back. It was a very tough game and a reminder just how hard it is going to be on Saturday against a hurting All Blacks team. “For the first time in their history they are at No 5 in the world ranking and that is just one thing that will push them to another level on Saturday,” Vermeulen pointed out. “It hurts when you are down like that. It happens in rugby that you get some downs before you get ups again. It is like a heartbeat … it goes up and down and if you flat line you are dead. Obviously their heart is still beating and they will be ready for this game — we are going to have to be very good to withstand what they bring.”

Vermeulen missed the Wales series because he was recovering from knee surgery and it is almost two months since he last played a match. Clearly, he is some way off playing an 80-minute game and that is why Jacques Nienaber is starting him — that way he can better manage Vermeulen’s playing time. “I have not played for eight weeks plus the game is at altitude, which makes a difference, but we have a strong group of guys and we play with 23 not 15, so I will push myself and give it my best and see how far I can go and then we have the replacements to come on. “Mentally there is no issue. You switch on automatically when you play international rugby. And then I have been part of the group, sitting with the coaches and getting a lot of info every day. I have been sitting with the players and going through the line-outs, the plays. So mentally, switching on is the easiest part for me.”

