The Springbok camp has been rocked by the passing of stand-in captain Eben Etzebeth's father, Harry, four days before the lock will lead the team against New Zealand in the Rugby Championship. Springbok dad was a well-known wrestler in the Parow area, in Cape Town’s northern suburbs.

Eben is currently in New Zealand and is set to lead the Springboks against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship match at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland. He will be given all the time to make his decision ahead of the Test, and should he decide to wear the captain's armband in the absence of regular skipper Siya Kolisi, the Boks will do everything they can to support him leading into the test. Condolences to Eben Etzebeth and his family after his father, Harry, passed away last night. — Hendrik Cronjé (@hendrikcronje71) July 12, 2023 According to an IOL Sport source, Etzebeth is "very emotional" at the moment, but the decision remains with him on whether he wants to play.

The towering lock recently returned to South Africa from France to be closer to his family. Etzebeth's father had cancer. Should he withdraw, Steven Kitshoff could take over the captaincy. The Boks also have the option to bring in lock Jean Kleyn after his strong performance in his debut test against the Wallabies. Jean-Luc du Preez and RG Snyman are also lock options.

It's highly doubtful that the Boks will shuffle the pack and replacements bench should Etzebeth decide to withdraw ahead of Saturday. Eben makes his return after recovering a while ago from a shoulder injury he sustained while playing for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship in April. Speaking at Tuesday’s team announcement Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said having someone with Etzebeth’s experience is invaluable to the team.

“Eben has been working very hard in the last few months to make a full recovery from his shoulder injury and it’s great to see him return to the field in this important fixture. “He’s a vastly experienced player with 110 Test caps, he’s captained the Springboks before and he has been with the group of players in New Zealand for over a week, so he is the ideal person to lead the team this weekend.” The Boks face New Zealand at 9:05am on Saturday.