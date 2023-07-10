Springboks’ hat-trick hero Kurt-Lee Arendse keen to improve after Wallabies performance

Hat-trick hero Kurt-Lee Arendse is speedily staking a claim on the Springbok number-11 jersey and one shouldn't be surprised if Makazole Mapimpi can feel him breathing down his neck. Thanks to his exploits, scoring his 10th try in only eight Springbok tests, the 27-year-old was named player of the match and again highlighted the competition amongst the Bok wingers.

His first two tries were ones where he only had to use his pace to get in over the white-wash. But it was his fight for the third try, as he was closed down by three Wallaby defenders, that made his hat-trick extra special. A lot of people would've said Arendse had no right to score from the position he was in, close to the touchline and covered by defenders, but he wiggled through with his speed and sidestep for the third try with the Aussies too late to stop him. "It’s always special contributing to the team and playing in front of your home crowd while representing your country," Arendse said according to the Springboks website.

📺 Stream #RSAvAUS live: https://t.co/bDeiretOMn pic.twitter.com/xxUHiR5bzS — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 8, 2023 "But I can’t take any credit for the tries. The forwards have been laying the foundation for us as backs to finish. It’s just great to contribute to the team. We’ve grown from where we were last year to where we are now. As a team, we’d like to continue building on that, and for me personally, I’d like to continue learning and to implement those learnings in my game." After his three-try exploits, it will be interesting to see if Arendse will be included in the side to play New Zealand this Saturday. Regular wingers Cheslin Kolbe and Mapimpi travelled ahead to acclimatise to the conditions and will be fresh and ready to go come match-day.

Arendse and the players who faced Australia only travelled late on Sunday afternoon to Auckland and are expected to start training on Tuesday only. The Paarl-born speedster will be ready to make the step up if he is called on for a starting berth or to play off the bench. "We are always looking forward to the next challenge. New Zealand is a team you can never underestimate. The guys travelling Sunday are ready to slot in with the players that are already there and to ensure that as a group we prepare really well for the match."

Mzwandile Stick, Springbok assistant coach, said players who fared well in the Wallaby test made the Bok management change their plans for the All Blacks tests and they decided to call up a few more guys. He was also happy for Arendse and how the winger fared. "Kurt-Lee stood up, he played against one of the best players in the world in Koroibete. It was a very powerful backline. So for them, to grab their opportunities like that, I am very happy for them."