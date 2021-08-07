Springboks player ratings: Cheslin Kolbe does it again with another brilliant try

CAPE TOWN – What a game, what a feat! Well done, Bokke… Morne Steyn kicked the crucial penalty towards the end that gave the Springboks victory on the night, and a 2-1 series win over the British and Irish Lions.

IOL Sport rugby writer Wynona Louw rates each Springbok in what was a big effort against a determined Lions side. 15 Willie le Roux 8 Cleaned up well under the high ball early on and overall showed why he’s so important to the Bok cause.

14 Cheslin Kolbe 10 Does anything other than his try need to be mentioned here? Trust this man to get the job done. Whenever there’s a big moment, he steps up. 13 Lukhanyo Am 8

Put in some great work from the contact point in the build-up to Kolbe’s try. This Series has again highlighted how influential he is. He doesn’t do flashy, he does the basics brilliantly. 12 Damian de Allende 8 Brought some much, much needed relief when he won a turnover after a Lions try started looking like a certainty after they spent a prolonged period in Bok half.

11 Makazole Mapimpi 7 He didn’t get many opportunities, in the first half especially, but he got involved and was ever keen to get involved. 10 Handré Pollard 7

Slotted both his penalty attempts in the opening half to tighten the margin before half time. His first kick at goal in the second half shot off the upright. Despite that 9 Cobus Reinach 7 Did a good job, especially considering he came in for Faf de Klerk. Those are, of course, big boots to fill. His box kicks were also on point.

8 Jasper Wiese 5 Conceded a penalty early on, but luckily nothing came if it as Dan Biggar sent it wide. Excellent take early in the second 40. 7 Franco Mostert 8

Blown at the start of the second quarter for shielding a jumper. But that mattered not…he was massive. 6 Siya Kolisi 8 Stole the ball at a ruck at an absolutely crucial time after the Lions clawed ever closer to scoring again on the stroke of half time, ensuring that just four points separated the two sides going into half time. Also carried well.

5 Lood de Jager 8 Prouced a big performance and was again a key feature at the lineout. 4 Eben Etzebeth 8

Nicely secured the ball at a ruck early in the contest. Brilliantly charged down Price’s kick, which was just a continuation of how he’s always getting involved. 3 Frans Malherbe 7 Lost his footing at a scrum once on a pitch that’s been cutting up quite badly, but produced a big shove just before half time to give the Boks a shot at goal and the chance to close in on the Lions’ lead.

2 Bongi Mbonambi 7 The lineout was fairly even and while his first throw in was way skew, but his overall performance completely overshadowed that. 1 Steven Kitshoff 7