Springboks ratings: Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Kolisi stand out in team effort

CAPE TOWN - After the all the talk about officials in the build up to the Test, the Springboks did their talking on the field with a top second half to level the series against the British and Lions. ALSO READ: Springboks’ ’bomb squad’ blows British Lions away to level Test series

And how about the substitutions’ contributions? Massive. Here is how the Boks rated in the second Test. Willie le Roux 6/10: Struggled to hang onto the ball after fielding a high one and knocked it on, with the Lions getting an attacking scrum just short of the five-metre line. Other than that, put in a busy shift.

Cheslin Kolbe 5: Went in a bit high on Tom Curry in the opening quarter, which led to Dan Biggar connecting a second penalty to go 3-6 up. Yellow-carded early in the second quarter, even though his eyes were on the ball during the whole time. Lukhanyo Am 8: In almost typical style, he was by no means flashy, but he did his job. Scored the Boks’ second try to put some space between the scores.

The hands from Lukhanyo Am 🤲



The raging Springbok maul makes an appearance and Faf de Klerk puts in a little kick for the centre who dots down brilliantly. Boks lead by nine.



📺 Stream live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 #StrongerForever | #CastleLionsSeries pic.twitter.com/nsYhDt1cbb — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 31, 2021 Damian de Allende 7: Strong performance overall. Did well to win that counter ruck. You wouldn’t be blamed for thinking of him as a fourth loosie on the park. He worked overtime. Makazole Mapimpi 8: Blown up for not releasing the tackled player early on, but given the rest of his performance, it doesn’t matter at all. Forced a great turnover at the breakdown as half time approached, winning his side a penalty, and was strong and ever-present in the first half. Scored a great try.

Handre Pollard 7: Missed a penalty from just over 40 metres out at a bit of an angle, which would have made it 6-all. Made no mistake with another shot around the 30-minute mark. Made up for that with his pin-point kick-pass to Mapimpi to set up his try. Converted Am’s five-pointer. ALSO READ: Siya Kolisi says referee Nic Berry didn’t show him respect in first Lions Test Faf de Klerk 7: Produced a strong outing and brilliantly set up Lukhanyo Am’s try after a powerful driving maul. While he was busy overall, that was his top moment, for sure.

Jasper Wiese 6: Was substituted just as he seemed to be getting into it. Not a bad outing until then, but he’ll feel that he could have done more. The substitutions worked a treat, though. Kwagga Smith 6: Replaced a typically busy Du Toit at the start of the second quarter after the reigning World Rugby Player of the Year left the field with injury. Penalised early in the second half for not releasing the tackled player, but made lots of tackles. Siya Kolisi 9: Made a try-saving tackle late in the first half on Henshaw and produced a brilliant performance overall. He carried like a boss and showed no less authority when it came to making tackles.

🗣️ "That was special. For me as a leader, it's been the toughest week I've ever had to face with everything. But I'm grateful for the management and coaches that we have."



A real captain's interview from Siya Kolisi as the Springboks level the #CastleLionsSeries 👏![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/PwdD3Rucl0 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 31, 2021 Franco Mostert 8: He was absolutely massive at Cape Town Stadium in the second Test. His work off the all simply cannot be overplayed.

Eben Etzebeth 7: Vital, vital steal at a defending lineout on their five. While his on-field play was good, let’s not forget the mental aspect and what those smiles in the first half added to the Boks. Frans Malherbe 7: Did his thing at scrum time. Overall, it was a much-improved scrummaging performance from the Bok tighthead incumbent this week. Tackled his heart out. Bongi Mbonambi 6: He’s had better Tests, with his lineout throwing struggling under pressure from the Lions. Did however scrum well.