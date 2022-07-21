Springboks to keep an eye on against the All Blacks

Cape Town - The Springboks got the job done in their series against Wales, and now the focus shifts to the Rugby Championship. The series against Wales was far from an easy one. Not only did the Boks set up Cape Town as the decider with that 13-12 defeat in Bloemfontein, but up until the final Test in the Mother City, things could have swung either way in the first two outings, while the South African coaching staff also had to spend quite a bit of time defending their selections for the second game.

The South Africans did enough in the third and final Test, however, to clinch the series 2-1 as they handed the Welsh a 30-14 defeat on Saturday. Here are five Springboks to watch out for come the Rugby Championship, which starts on August 6 with South Africa hosting New Zealand and Argentina hosting Australia: DAMIAN WILLEMSE

The Stormers utility back could easily have been named Player of the Series for his heroics in the three Tests. His match-winning clutch kick after the hooter had gone in Pretoria was just one example of his contributions, and after Elton Jantjies was taken off, Willemse did way more than just plug the hole at No 10. At Cape Town Stadium, despite playing with a heavily bandaged ankle and elbow, and receiving help a few times throughout the match, he wasn’t deterred one bit as he smoothly combined physicality with his slick hands and feet, and also made a try-saving tackle on Josh Adams.

Come the Rugby Championship, the only thing that could possibly be expected from him is more of the same. JADEN HENDRIKSE How good was he when he made his first Bok start in the much-changed line-up for the second Test? Better yet, he gave the Bok coaching staff the perfect “thank you” with another fine outing in the decider.

Benching Faf de Klerk, who had started in 25 of the Boks’ 41 Tests since Rassie Erasmus took over in 2018, was a praiseworthy move by coach Jacques Nienaber to show that form trumps reputation or name, as it should. The challenge now for Hendrikse is to keep producing the goods.

FAF DE KLERK The World Cup-winning scrumhalf is another one to look out for when the Rugby Championship begins, albeit for different reasons. It was not stunning form during the Wales series that has earned him this spot … quite the opposite, actually.

De Klerk will be on a mission to reclaim the No 9 jersey, after all, few things are more galvanising than having to fight for your position, and who wouldn’t love to see Faf back at his best? CHESLIN KOLBE (or Kurt-Lee Arendse) The Boks will be hoping that the fracture to his jaw doesn’t keep Cheslin Kolbe out of their entire Rugby Championship campaign, and if he does feature in some of their games, we can be almost certain that the thrill-a-minute wing will make up for lost time.

But - worst case scenario – if Kolbe doesn’t get to play in the Rugby Championship, Arendse sure deserves another look-in. The 26-year-old delivered one of the few impressive performances in the second Test as he was tireless on defence and constantly looking for work. His electric performances for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship showed just how mesmerising he is with ball in hand thanks to that ridiculous sidestepping and overall attacking flair, and when it comes to the high ball, he is just as reliable.