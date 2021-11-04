Springboks vs Wales: IOL Sport looks at three key match-ups

Cape Town – What better way for the Springboks to end off what has been a superb season than completing a whitewash up north? Before that can become the focus, however, they first need to slay their 2019 World Cup semi-final opponents when they meet in Cardiff on Saturday.

It’s only natural to expect some extra sting to be brought into this game by the Welsh, considering how the Boks defied the odds to beat the British & Irish Lions in stunning style. So, with the first Test of the End of Year Tour coming up, we look at three match-ups that should add even more spice to this north-south battle. Handre Pollard vs Dan Biggar

South Africa’s first-choice flyhalf will no doubt be looking to get back to his old self against the Welsh. Pollard, who has gone through a dip that saw him off his best for a chunk of the season, can mark this game as the one to make that comeback, especially considering the general he’ll be up against. ALSO READ: Elton Jantjies needs to get more starting opportunities for the Springboks With Wales pivot Dan Biggar making his 93rd international appearance as he returns to the starting lineup after touring with the Lions and recovering from injury, the flyhalf battle will be one to savour. The fact that he will lay down the challenge for Pollard to be at his tactical best only adds to this exciting dual.

Makazole Mapimpi vs Louis Rees-Zammit What can I say… involve Mapimpi in any kind of mix and it’s bound to be exciting. The winger has scored some scintillating tries for the Boks, and the Welsh would know all about that (World Cup, Lions Series, remember?). ALSO READ: Springbok Jesse Kriel enjoys being on the wing as much as outside centre

His opponent – while he was mostly a fringe player during the Lions Series – has been one of the hottest prospects on the international scene recently, and for good reason. The young outside back has spoken about how he “wasn’t suited” to the Lions gameplan. Who knows, maybe he gets out to better use this weekend? Excitement loading. Damian Willemse vs Johnny McNicholl

Yes, this could have been an opportunity to give a player like Aphelele Fassi a starting run, but Willemse, with all the backline shuffling he’s had to do, properly deserves this starting berth. It will be good to see the prodigiously talented baller do his thing right from kick off. ALSO READ: Damian Willemse gets his chance at 15, Jesse Kriel in for Sbu Nkosi in Springboks starting XV for Wales clash McNicholl will earn his third Test start and his first cap in a year, and that alone should put him on a mission.