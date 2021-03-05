Springboks will have to adapt regardless of Lions scenarios, says Duane Vermeulen

CAPE TOWN - South African rugby's newly crowned Player of the Year, Duane Vermeulen, says the Springboks will have to adapt to which ever scenario is thrown at them regarding the British and Irish Lions tour.

The tough No 8 yesterday also scooped SA Rugby's Super Rugby Player of the Year award while his Bulls team cleaned up most of the other awards.

As things stand, the Lions are highly unlikely to tour South Africa in July because of the Covid-19 pandemic and on the table are options for the tour to take place either in the UK and Ireland, or in Australia.

“It's a difficult one,” Vermeulen said shortly after receiving his awards. “Obviously, we would love to host the Lions. You only get them every 12 years. For our economy, the masses of tourists spending pounds in the country on the wine farms and tourism … it would be a pity if it doesn't happen in South Africa.

“But obviously, we will need to adapt,” the 34-year-old continued. “In the past two years we have adapted to all the different scenarios the pandemic has thrown at us. If we have to go play there, then we can't do anything about it. We haven't played any Springbok rugby for the past couple of years.