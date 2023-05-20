Cape Town - The Springboks will be better at the World Cup later this year thanks to South African teams’ participation in the United Rugby Championship (URC) over the last two seasons. That's the belief of Stormers captain and Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff after his side made it to a consecutive home final in the URC.

Munster will challenge them next Saturday (kick-off 6.30pm) at the Cape Town Stadium for the trophy, but Kitshoff believes the move up north did not only help the franchises, but will be of great worth to the Boks as they look to defend their title in France later this year. "The URC has that test rugby feel," Kitshoff said ahead of the final against Munster. "I truly believe it does make Springbok rugby better. Just look at the final four teams in the URC. It is three Irish teams and one South African team. Ireland is dominating World Rugby at the moment.

"It creates confidence when we are still understanding how they play. They, in my opinion, might be your biggest threat come the World Cup."

Kitshoff, who is leaving the Stormers for Ulster after the final, is spot-on when he says Ireland will most likely be their biggest threat come the World Cup later this year. They are drawn in a pool with the Irish, Scotland, Romania and Tonga. First up is Scotland (10 September) whose URC teams also gave the South African franchises a good run this season. This will also be a crucial Bok pool game.

But it's the Ireland one (23 September) that will most likely determine if the Boks get a good seeding for the quarter-finals should they progress unscathed through the pool phase. According to Kitshoff, it's a lot more technical and tactical when you play Northern Hemisphere teams, and they've learnt that in the URC. While there was freedom to attack space, and a more fast-paced game in Super Rugby, the scrums and line-outs, along with rolling mauls and kicking had become an integral part of the game in the European competitions.

Although the Stormers play an expansive game, they also rely heavily on their scrum and line-out, as well as the kicking from flyhalf Manie Libbok, fullback Damian Willemse and scrumhalves Herschel Jantjies and Paul de Wet.

"I do believe their style does benefit South African rugby in a World Cup year and ahead of the international season. "Tactically you have to be sharp." Kitshoff and some of his Stormers teammates missed the recently concluded Springbok camp as they preparing for the May 27 final. But they will join the rest of their squad mates after the final as they prepare for the truncated Rugby Championship against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina kicks off in June.