Cape Town - Roc Nation Sports International announced Cheslin Kolbe will be joining Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath after this year’s Rugby World Cup. Following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season in France, it was recently confirmed that Kolbe would be leaving Toulon as he begins a new chapter in his career.

Kolbe brought an end to his time at Toulon after producing a Man of the Match performance in the recent Challenge Cup final against Glasgow Warriors before featuring in the club’s season-ending Top14 encounter against Bordeaux at the end of May. There was speculation that he would be making a return to the Stormers but the Cape side that won’t be happening. The Springbok wing joined Toulon ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, and after two seasons with the French club, he has now decided to take up an exciting opportunity in Japan.

"I’m so happy to confirm I will be joining Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath in the Japan Rugby League One competition after this year’s World Cup," stated Kolbe, who is managed by Roc Nation Sports International. "This is going to be a new chapter and challenge in my career, and I’d like to thank everyone who made the move possible. Suntory is a team with an impressive history, and I am looking forward to making new memories with the team over the seasons ahead. To the fans, I hope to put in some performances that you can all enjoy. See you soon!" Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International, said it was undoubtedly a positive move for Kolbe - as well as his family - at this stage of his life and career.