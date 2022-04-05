SuperSport and M-Net to release Two Sides, an inside look at last year’s British and Irish Lions tour

Johannesburg — South African rugby fans will soon be able to get a glimpse behind the iron curtain of the British and Irish Lions 2021 tour when SuperSport and M-Net release Two Sides, a three-part documentary series on that tour. Announced via statement on Tuesday, the documentary will follow “the drama of the tour’s status in the build-up, the Covid outbreaks in both camps, the impact of civil unrest and the tension of the down-to-the-wire finish.”

Made by the producers of the excellent Chasing the Sun, which chronicled the journey of Rassie Erasmus and his Springbok side to 2019 World Cup glory, Two Sides’ first episode will be broadcast on M-Net on Sunday, May 15, at 6pm and then an hour later on SuperSport. The remaining episodes will follow on May 22 and May 29. “The film is a heartfelt celebration of the game’s longest-standing Test tour and the brotherhood that comes along with it,” said Marc Jury, chief executive of SuperSport in the statement. “In the midst of unprecedented challenges and hardship, it is a reminder of the values of the game we love so dearly. The film is a story of sacrifice, courage and a belief in the power of sport.”

The 2019 tour was marred by controversy both on-and-off the field as the tourist endeavoured to claim a series victory in SA for the first time since 1997. After winning all their tour matches, which were heavily disrupted by Covid-19, they took an early 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. Infamously, a “leaked” video of SA Rugby director of rugby Erasmus, rocked the rugby world as he pointed out numerous errors and misjudgements by the match officials of that Test, led by Australian referee Nic Berry. in an hour-long rant-cum-analysis-cum-valid-points-expressed. Erasmus would subsequently receive a lengthy ban from World Rugby for his misdemeanour. The Springboks eventually won the series 2-1 in an often niggly and ill-tempered tour, a massive milestone for head coach Jacques Nienaber and the most experienced waterboy in the world, Erasmus.

And speaking of Erasmus, fans can also look forward to an in-depth series on the former Bok coach later this year when Rassie is released on the pay channel.