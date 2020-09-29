’Team man’ Elton Jantjies can be unbelievable for Springboks

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus believes there are no shortage of options to replace injured Springboks flyhalf Handre Pollard at the Rugby Championship in Australia.

Pollard will miss the Southern Hemisphere competition, and possibly the build-up to the British & Irish Lions series next July, after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligaments while playing for French Top14 side Montpellier this month.

He was integral to the Springboks’ World Cup win in Japan last year with his tactical kicking and ability to control the game from flyhalf.

"In terms of a team man and someone who served the side, Elton (Jantjies) really stood out at the World Cup in the way he helped us prepare," Erasmus told reporters.

"And when he’s playing with structure and a good forward foundation, he’s unbelievable. He was pushing hard for Handre’s spot.