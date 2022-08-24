The Springboks in Australia: SA's five previous victories Down Under

To say that the Springboks' record in Australia since readmission has been atrocious, would be an understatement. Since 1992, the Boks have won only five matches Down Under; and have drawn a further two in 2001 and most recently 2017. In all, since their first meeting in 1922, the Boks have played 41 Tests in Australia and have won 12 of those. South Africa will face the Wallabies in Adelaide on Saturday in the Rugby Championship for the first time there.

Here, Morgan Bolton looks at the Boks’ last five victories over the Wallabies in Australia and as you will see, those victories are few and far between. 5 - 2013: Australia 12 South Africa 38 at Lang Park, Brisbane The trio of Duane Vermeulen, Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi are the only reaming players of Saturday’s matchday 23 from the last time the Springboks won in Australia when, under coach Heyneke Meyer, the Boks embarrassed the Wallabies away.

The victory remains the Boks’ biggest win in Australia, with the Boks dismantling their hosts up-front in a dominant, physical display. That cracked open the Australian defence which allowed the Boks to score three tries by captain Jean de Villiers, Zane Kirshner and Willie le Roux in nine minutes to put the match beyond doubt. The match was not without controversy – the Boks’ first try, through Coenie Oosthuizen, was dubious at best with no clear evidence he grounded the ball; while Michael Hooper was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle on Bryan Habana, which neither the Australian commentators or the partisan crowd agreed with. Nevertheless, it was a fine victory by the Boks.

4 - 2009: Australia 25 South Africa 32 at Subiaco Oval, Perth The Bok Class of 2009 is arguably one of the best teams to have ever played the game of rugby in the professional era, so it should come as no surprise that that year they swept all before them. First they won a handsome British and Irish Lions series and then would go on to lift the Tri Nations, losing only one match in the tournament. Nevertheless, they did not have it easy in this encounter, and the Wallabies’ inability to take control of the clash and make good on their many opportunities, aided the Bok cause immensely.

SA scored three tries through Fourie du Preez, Jaque Fourie and Habana, a feat that was equalled by the Australians. It was only the boot of Morne Steyn, who scored 12 points on the day, that separated the two teams. Meanwhile, another Steyn, Frans – who is in the matchday 23 for Saturday – came off the bench in the 72nd minute. Talk about longevity ... A week later, the Boks would lose 21-6 to the Wallabies, but would then bounce back with a legendary victory over the All Blacks the following Saturday to win the title.

3 - 2005: Australia 19 South Africa 22 at Subiaco Oval, Perth Habana dotted down twice to score with scorching counter-attacking runs to record the only tries for the Boks, while Percy Montgomery slotted over the extra 12 points – including a drop-goal – to lead the SA to victory. The Boks were the defending champions of the Tri Nations that year and this victory ensured that they were on track in that defence. It was, however, a spirited display by an injury-ravaged Wallabies side – then coached by Eddie Jones – who were under-pressure up-front but managed to hold onto possession to put the visitors under the pump.

Former Baby Bok Clyde Rathbone played his part in the Wallabies nearly beating the champions, scoring the only try for his team to lift the Australians to 17-16 behind, before Habana secured the victory with his all-important second try. 2 - 1998: Australia 13 South Africa 14 at Subiaco Oval, Perth The victory was a fortuitous one, as the Wallabies outscored the Boks two tries to one at a wet Subiaco Oval. It was only through the boot of Montgomery that the victory was secured. On the flip side, Matt Burke of Australia only slotted over one of his attempts, which further aided the cause of the South Africans.

This Test has some historical significance for the Boks, who were also the world champions at the time, as it was the first away win that the men in green and cold would record in the Tri Nations. A month later, the two team would meet again, this time at Ellis Park, where the Boks would win their first Tri-Nations crown with an impressive 29-15 victory over the Wallabies. Where were the All Blacks between all of this, you ask?

Well, they were quite poor that year and lost all four of their games in the tournament. 1 - 1993: Australia 12 South Africa 19 at Sydney Football Stadium The only time the Boks have beaten Australia in Sydney, was on the first occasion after returning from isolation. The Boks went on a good old fashioned full tour of Down Under, playing 15 matches – three of which were Tests – and winning 12 of those.