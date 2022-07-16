Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, July 16, 2022

‘There’s still a lot to build on,’ says Jacques Nienaber after series win against Wales

South African rugby players sing their national anthem ahead of the third Test against Wales at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday. Photo: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Published 44m ago

Cape Town — It was mission accomplished for the Springboks, but coach Jacques Nienaber still has a few things he wants his side to improve on.

While it wasn't perfect, the South Africans put in a much-improved display in the deciding Test of the Series against Wales to win the game 30-14 after leading 17-8 at the break.

After winning the Pretoria Test and coming second in Bloemfontein, the Boks scored three tries to Wales' one in the third and final outing.

Speaking after the game, Nienaber highlighted what he wants to work on, while adding how superb it was playing in front of a lively crowd.

"I think the atmosphere was awesome, the people of Cape Town came out, like they always do," Nienaber said.

"I think there is still a lot to build on. I think the set-pieces functioned well. I think we will have to build a lot still in terms of where we are."

The hosts did well to create opportunities, but there were also a good few chances that they didn't use.

Speaking after the game, Nienaber said that

star wing Cheslin Kolbe, who left the field early in the game, looks likely to have sustained a cheek fracture.

"That was the call when we were on the field. It's never ideal when you lose one of your backs, especially a quality one like Cheslin."

He added: "I still think there is a lot for us to work on. We had a lot of opportunities, similar to last week, that we didn't capitalise on.

"I think we controlled the game well in the second half. It was a final for us, we just had to deliver, not delivering wasn't an option."

@WynonaLouw

IOL Sport

