‘There’s still a lot to build on,’ says Jacques Nienaber after series win against Wales

Cape Town — It was mission accomplished for the Springboks, but coach Jacques Nienaber still has a few things he wants his side to improve on. While it wasn't perfect, the South Africans put in a much-improved display in the deciding Test of the Series against Wales to win the game 30-14 after leading 17-8 at the break.

After winning the Pretoria Test and coming second in Bloemfontein, the Boks scored three tries to Wales' one in the third and final outing. Spot the difference 😏#RSAvWAL pic.twitter.com/r0BP3RX6RJ — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 16, 2022 Speaking after the game, Nienaber highlighted what he wants to work on, while adding how superb it was playing in front of a lively crowd. "I think the atmosphere was awesome, the people of Cape Town came out, like they always do," Nienaber said.

"I think there is still a lot to build on. I think the set-pieces functioned well. I think we will have to build a lot still in terms of where we are." The hosts did well to create opportunities, but there were also a good few chances that they didn't use. “It’s been a tough series, definitely what we needed to start the season.”



Here’s Siya Kolisi’s reaction to the series win as well as a few words for Eben Etzebeth and Bongi Mbonambi 💬#RSAvWAL — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 16, 2022 Speaking after the game, Nienaber said that

star wing Cheslin Kolbe, who left the field early in the game, looks likely to have sustained a cheek fracture. "That was the call when we were on the field. It's never ideal when you lose one of your backs, especially a quality one like Cheslin." He added: "I still think there is a lot for us to work on. We had a lot of opportunities, similar to last week, that we didn't capitalise on.

🇿🇦 The Springboks get the job done in Cape Town.



They win the third Test against Wales 30-14 and take the three-match series 2-1. #RSAvWAL pic.twitter.com/TseKaFEmTn — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 16, 2022 "I think we controlled the game well in the second half. It was a final for us, we just had to deliver, not delivering wasn't an option." @WynonaLouw IOL Sport