1. Basic scrumhalf duties
Against Namibia, Herschel Jantjies’ box kicks were really impressive, while his service off the base was as crisp and fine as we have come to expect. And again, seeing as Rassie Erasmus persists with the box-kick tactic, I’d imagine the performance from Jantjies in that regard is the kind of play he has in mind when he instructs his scrummy to put ball to boot.
2. Adapt, and keep adapting
It’s rather difficult to judge the Boks’ performance in this regard as they didn’t have much adapting to do... unsurprisingly, Namibia just didn’t put them under pressure. In Yokohama, the Boks struggled to adapt to New Zealand’s tactics once they got going. The main thing one could probably fault in terms of adapting to the game’s demands is how the Boks struggled with their finishing and all the handling errors they made. They did, however, have almost all the possession.