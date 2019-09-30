Then Springboks can take a few positives from their game against Namibia for the rest of their World Cup. Photo: Christophe Ena/AP Photo

On Friday, rugby writer Wynona Louw listed three areas from the Springboks’ World Cup opener against the All Blacks that she wanted to see improvement in against Namibia. Here are the three learnings she wanted the Boks to implement against their neighbours. 1. Basic scrumhalf duties

Against Namibia, Herschel Jantjies’ box kicks were really impressive, while his service off the base was as crisp and fine as we have come to expect. And again, seeing as Rassie Erasmus persists with the box-kick tactic, I’d imagine the performance from Jantjies in that regard is the kind of play he has in mind when he instructs his scrummy to put ball to boot.

2. Adapt, and keep adapting

It’s rather difficult to judge the Boks’ performance in this regard as they didn’t have much adapting to do... unsurprisingly, Namibia just didn’t put them under pressure. In Yokohama, the Boks struggled to adapt to New Zealand’s tactics once they got going. The main thing one could probably fault in terms of adapting to the game’s demands is how the Boks struggled with their finishing and all the handling errors they made. They did, however, have almost all the possession.