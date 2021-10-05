Trevor Noah, Maro Itoje laud inspirational Springboks captain Siya Kolisi’s new book

Cape Town - Sports management company Roc Nation Sports on Monday announced the official release of World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s book, titled Rise. His Truth. His Story. In his words. Siya Kolisi’s autobiography Rise is finally here!

Kolisi shares his personal story in an extraordinarily intimate memoir, which has hit the shelves in all leading bookstores across the globe on Monday. ALSO READ: Use of Springboks’ bench a step forward for rookie coach Jacques Nienaber Rise, which is published by Harper-Collins Publishers, is not simply a chronology of matches played and games won; it is an exploration of a man’s race and his faith, a masterclass in attaining a positive mindset, and an inspirational reminder that it is possible to defy the odds, no matter how they are stacked against you.

Kolisi said: “Today is an incredibly special day for me and my family, I am so excited to finally share my story, the real story, with the world. I wanted to share my story in my own words; from the extreme poverty, I experienced along with so many in my community, to what has made me the man I am today. "Through my own rise, I hope I can show people in South Africa and around the world – of every colour, gender and spiritual belief – that anything is possible.” The title Rise is inspired by Siya’s mother – Phakama – which translates to the book’s name, as well as a celebration of his Xhosa heritage.

ALSO READ: ’Jet boots’, Depeche Mode and big cajones ... 5 areas where the Springboks turned the tables on All Blacks Speaking on the significant accomplishment, Roc Nation Sports International President, Michael Yormark said: “This is a huge and significant moment of Siya’s life. We are so proud of Siya’s journey and the impact his story has made on the lives of many all over the world, we are excited for him to finally share it in his own words.

"Rise is more than just a book, it is a source of inspiration, motivation and hope.” Leading a growing list of praise, award-winning South African comedian and The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, was full of praise for Kolisi’s journey.

“Few people embody the tenacity of what the new South Africa stands for like Siya does. His story mirrors the nation in its trials and tribulations, and in its triumph against all odds. This is a real-life hero’s journey,” Noah said. ALSO READ: Springbok player ratings: Lukhanyo Am magic, Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn show their class England and Manchester United soccer star, Marcus Rashford said: “Siya’s rise from humble beginnings to lifting that World Cup trophy is the stuff of fairy tales.”

Award-winning storyteller and author, Jay Shetty said: “Siya Kolisi is a warrior on the field and an inspiration off it. This book is an extraordinary reminder of what can be achieved with inner belief and an indefatigable spirit. England and Saracens lock, Maro Itoje said: “There is no doubt Siya has made a significant impact on World rugby, especially within South African rugby. "Being the first Black player to captain the Springboks is a significant achievement and I am sure he has had to navigate tricky waters both personally and publicly in carrying out that task. Siya is passionate about changing people's lives for the better and uses his position and status to do that."