Wallabies select four debutants for Springboks Rugby Championship opener

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has named four debutants in his team to play the Springboks on Saturday and he says his charges are amped to create history. Australia has never beaten South Africa at Loftus Versfeld.

Jones has picked the 22-year-old Tom Hooper at blindside flanker for his first appearance for the Wallabies. He joins co-captain Michael Hooper and Rob Valetini in the back row, the latter playing his first Test in South Africa. The youngest player in the squad at 21, Zane Nonggorr has been named as the replacement tighthead prop with Taniela Tupou not yet match-fit after injury.

French Top 14 champion, Richie Arnold is another in line for his first Test cap as a replacement lock, while Melbourne Rebels playmaker Carter Gordon is the final debutant, remarkably sharing the exact same birthday as Tom Hooper. An experienced front row sees co-captain James Slipper line up for his 128th appearance for Australia alongside Waratahs hooker David Porecki and Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa at tighthead prop.

The second-row pairing of Nick Frost and Will Skelton will both start in their first Tests in South Africa, the side having last visited the Rainbow Nation in 2019. Nic White will start at scrumhalf, reigniting his halves pairing with Quade Cooper who has fully recovered from a ruptured Achilles. Cooper last played in South Africa in 2013. Reece Hodge will start at inside centre, combining in the midfield with Len Ikitau who will wear the No 13 jersey for the 12th consecutive Test.

Reds flyer Suliasi Vunivalu has earned his first start for Australia on the right wing, with 2022 John Eales Medallist Marika Koroibete on the left wing. Tom Wright completes the run-on side at fullback. Jones said: "As a squad, the players have worked extremely hard since coming together as a group and we’ve prepared well this week.” “The 23 players selected have an opportunity to be part of history with a win over South Africa in Pretoria on Saturday night.”

Wallabies team: 15 Tom Wright 14 Suliasi Vunivalu 13 Len Ikitau 12 Reece Hodge 11 Marike Koroibete 10 Quade Cooper 9 Nic White 8 Rob Valetini 7 Michael Hooper (capt) 6 Tom Hooper 5 Will Skelton 4 Nick Frost 3 Allan Alaalatoa 2 David Porecki 1 James Slipper. Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Matt Gibbon, Zane Noggorr, Richie Arnold, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, Samu Kerevi, Carter Gordon.