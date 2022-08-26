Warrick Gelant should never leave his X-factor behind - Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick

Cape Town - The Springboks are "praying that Damian Willemse and Warrick Gelant bring what make them special". So says Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick as they prepare to head into their Rugby Championship clash against Australia in Adelaide on Saturday (kick-off 7.30am).

The Boks are currently without Cheslin Kolbe (broken jaw), Kurt-Lee Arendse (suspended) and Jesse Kriel (concussed). While that leaves them thin on the wing, with only youngster Canan Moodie remaining as back-up in the group as an out-and-out wing, it's not much of a worry for the Springboks. Gelant is in for Kriel on the right wing, and while it's at fullback where the thrill-a-minute back has thrived, Stick isn't too worried about how he will go on the wing. In fact, the only thing he is concerned with when it comes to the three is that they bring their characteristic, exciting selves to the occasion.

"We can't restrict players. We do have a game plan and we do have a system of how we want to play," Stick said during the captain’s press conference on Friday morning. "But Warrick should never leave his X-factor behind. He has got all the freedom and he has his teammates around him. "Him and Damian Willemse...playing together at the Stormers is an advantage. We know Makazole (Mapimpi) can fit in anywhere, he has been at the Kings and he was one of the top try-scorers in Super Rugby back then. He went to the Cheetahs and the Sharks and he never stopped scoring tries there. "He is well-settled. When it comes to Warrick and Damian, we are actually praying that they bring what makes them special.

"We are in a good position in that sense. Warrick has done the job for us before, he played at wing at the World Cup in Japan, so I am excited to see what he will do for us."

