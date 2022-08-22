Warrick Gelant to wing it as Springboks persist with Malcolm Marx plan

Johannesburg - Jacques Nienaber has ditched his preferred Bomb Squad configuration for the Springboks’ Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies in Adelaide this weekend, it was revealed on Monday in the team announcement. The Bomb Squad comprising of Nienaber’s favoured 6-2 split on the bench, has reverted back to a more standard 5-3 pick in the matchday 23 for teh upcoming encounter against Australia. Scrumhalf Jaden Henmdrikse, flyhalf Elton Jantjies and the returning utility-back Frans Steyn will warm the dugout within that system with five forwards alongside them.

Hendrikse will watch on as Faf de Klerk returns to the starting XV after clearing the teams' concussion protocol, while Jantjies will no doubt slot in later during the match for Handre Pollard in the No 10 jersey. Veteran Steyn, meanwhile, will stand in as cover for multiple positions in the backline. Nienaber, in the statement, justified the decision as the Boks playing what is in front of them. “We looked at what Australia will bring to the game,” said Nienaber, “and that combined with our need to give Elton and Frans some vital game time, prompted us to select five forwards and three backs on the bench.

“With Franco (Mostert) and Kwagga (Smith) on the bench, we will have cover at lock and loose-forward, while Frans Steyn’s versatility will also be handy as he can cover centre and fullback. These changes obviously mean that Willie (Le Roux), Jasper (Wiese) and Herschel (Jantjies) lose out, but we know what we have in them and what they bring to the team.” The other major change within the matchday squad, sees Warrick Gelant selected on the wing, replacing Jesse Kriel, the banned Kurt-Lee Arendse and the injured Cheslin Kolbe, in the No 14 humber. Nienamber has also kept his faith in Joseph Dweba, who had a below par performance in the loss to New Zealand last weekend at Ellis Park, at hooker. The 26-year-old will pack down next to Frans Malherbe and Ox Nche. Said Nienaber: “This is a very important clash for us to set the tone for our Championship tour and we feel that continuity in selection is important to build momentum in our campaign.”

“Warrick was in good form for the Stormers earlier this season and he has been working hard at training, so we thought it would be good to give him a run on the wing. He also combined well with Damian Willemse in the United Rugby Championship, so we are excited to see what they offer us in the match. “Faf, meanwhile, is back from concussion and his experience will be important in this game. “We also feel it is important to give the likes of Ox (Nche), Joseph (Dweba) and Duane (Vermeulen) another opportunity to further build combinations and give them valuable game time as we build toward the Rugby World Cup next year.”

The match against the Wallabies kicks off at 7.30am on Saturday. Springbok starting XV: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Warrick Gelant, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (capt), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche; Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn IOL Sport