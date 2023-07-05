WATCH: Ahead of Springbok debut, Jean Kleyn says he hasn’t forgotten the SA national anthem

Durban — Jean Kleyn, the lock forward recaptured for the Springboks from Ireland, says he grew up wanting to emulate Bakkies Botha, not an Irish player, and that is why his debut for the Boks on Saturday is going to be so special. Kleyn’s return to South Africa is thanks to a new World Rugby regulation that allows a player to play for the country of his birth if a period of at least three years has lapsed since played for an adopted country.

Kleyn, speaking at press conference in Pretoria on Wednesday, says he is a “boertjie” at heart and while he was honoured to play for Ireland, there is no place like home. Kleyn made five appearances for Ireland at the 2019 World Cup but has not played Test rugby since. “Playing for your home country will always be different,” Kleyn smiled. “It was an honour to play for Ireland but It was not my home country. I did not grow up as a young boy watching Paul O’Connell and thinking I wanted to play in his jersey. I was watching Bakkies Botha run around smashing guys and thinking ‘one day, one day.’” The 29-year-old says playing for the Springboks was a forgotten dream until his phone rang a few months back. It was Rassie Erasmus and he was asked to come home and play for the Boks.

“You talk about childhood dreams coming true… I never thought I would get the opportunity and here I sit in a Springbok tracksuit,” he said with obvious pride. “I feel like I have gone full circle because it was Rassie who took me from the Stormers to Munster in the first place (Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber coached Munster in 2016 and 2017). Seven years later Rassie phones and brings me home. “I don’t regret any part of it,” Kleyn continued. “I have a good home in Ireland but you can’t pass up an opportunity like this.

“It is a great honour to be part of this unique group of rugby players that is the Springboks,” Kleyn continued. “In 2019 they proved they were the best team in the world and hopefully they can prove that again and I can be a part of it.” Kleyn says that being part of the Springboks is different from being in the Ireland camp. “When you get called up to the Boks there is an onus and responsibility on you to do your country proud,” he said. “In South Africa, more than other countries, the Boks carry the hopes of the people. It is a massive honor to carry that hope. You have to perform because your country is relying on you.”

Will Kleyn have a problem singing the words of the national anthem on Saturday? “No way!” he laughed. “Every Monday at school for 13 years (in Johannesburg) we sang Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. You don’t forget your national anthem.” @MikeGreenaway67