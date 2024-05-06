WATCH: Banned Elton Jantjies says he will be back ‘sooner than you think’

Banned former Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has hinted that he may make a return to rugby sooner than expected. The 33-year-old was banned for testing positive for the prohibited substance Clenbuterol, which is used to aid in fat burning and is also utilised by asthma sufferers. Additionally, it promotes increased stamina in athletes.

Although he initially tested positive for the substance in August last year and was subsequently suspended, he also had his B-sample tested. That also returned positive for Clenbuterol, leading to a four-year ban imposed in January. On Sunday, Jantjies, dressed in a black jersey and hat, posted a video message on his Instagram profile where he addressed his ban.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton Jantjies (@eltonjantjies) ‘Preparing for something bigger’ “A lot of people have a lot of questions in terms of my rugby career, but just know that I will be back sooner than you think,” said Jantjies. “Through all the research, through all the facts, and all the evidence, a lot of organisations have been involved in terms of me being tested for something that I have never used.

“I will elaborate more in terms of me missing my second World Cup, but I am not negative about it because I am preparing myself for much more, something much bigger. “I’m focusing on the next cycle, but I’ve got a few things that I need to sort out, but I am very positive.” The veteran flyhalf did not make the Rugby World Cup squad for the Springboks last year, and said he was alerted by the failed doping test earlier in August.

“I truly believe that these last few months are a blessing in disguise. Yes, I want to play rugby and I want to do what I love, but it has created other opportunities for me. “It has created a lot of answers for me in my personal life and my rugby career. “There were a lot of people that I actually looked up to, but they disappointed me badly. People that I believed in.

“It’s a big eye opener, so when I get back to the rugby field there is going to be a different version of Elton.”