Saturday, September 3, 2022

WATCH: Canan Moodie’s family celebrate Springbok rookie’s try in Paarl

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - Canan Moodie’s family were on their feet and jumping for joy as the Springboks’ latest 19-year-old debutant scored a magnificent try in their Rugby Championship win against the Wallabies.

The Springboks won the Test 24-8, their first win over Australia Down Under since 2013. Moodie scored just before halftime to give the Boks just reward for a dominant first half.

Moodie, who became the second youngest player to represent the Springboks since 1992, rose highest to pluck a Jaden Hendrikse box kick out of the air before flying down the right touchline to score.

His family, watching in his hometown of Paarl, leapt out of their seats, almost running the last 20m with him before jumping for joy as he dived over the line.

The teenager was selected by Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the right wing – a position that has become a bit of a a problem in recent months because of injury – following a couple of strong performances for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship.

On Saturday, against the Wallabies, Moodie took the field 19 years, nine months and 29 days old, slightly older than Frans Steyn when he made his debut, but younger than Pat Lambie.

Steyn was one of the first Springboks to congratulate Moodie when he scored, with all the Bok replacements behind the Wallabies’ posts running to embrace the youngster.

After the game Moodie was also seen in the middle of the circle during the Springboks’ victory song.

It was certainly a day to remember for both Moodie and his family.

IOL Sport

