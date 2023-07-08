WATCH: ‘Don’t you guys think I look more like 32?’ - Duane Vermeulen past his best? Think twice ...

Pretoria - Anybody who thinks Duane Vermeulen is over the hill should have heard the Springbok captain talk to the media yesterday ahead of today’s season opener against Australia. The 37-year-old said he had never felt fitter and he spoke with the enthusiasm of a new cap ahead of his 66th Test match.

“I’m feeling great,” he said, smiling. “I’m strapping-free and that has not happened in a long time. Don’t you guys think I look more like 32? “I am still keen on playing and I want to contribute as much as I can, if it’s on the pitch and playing or if it’s off the pitch supporting the guys and helping the younger guys coming through.” Vermeulen said he thought he was seeing things when a story popped up last week saying that he will go to the World Cup in a managerial role.

“Nope, I am still very much a player,” he said. “I had a good two years at Ulster. Last year, I didn’t go on the Bok end-of-year tour. They wanted to give younger players like Evan (Roos) an opportunity to see if they can play. “I had a good chat with Jacques (Nienaber, Bok coach) and he was happy Ulster were managing me well. Jacques and Rassie (Erasmus, SA Rugby director of rugby) want to continue with that. It was an open chat and we were very happy with it.” Vermuelen says his hunger for the green and gold is stronger than ever.

“It is the best feeling in the world for me just to be a part of this squad. I would love to contribute for as long as I can. If I am a player or not, that’s up to the guys who make the decisions.” At Loftus Versfeld today, Vermeulen leads a side that has a number of new combinations but he says this won’t be an issue. “The guys have been working together well, and the coaches would like to see the guys gelling and having a top performance,” he explained.

“Obviously, there is another squad that has travelled ahead to New Zealand, and we need to see what the guys here in Pretoria can deliver. Everyone is still pushing for a spot. We don’t think there is a situation where guys have nailed down positions. Everyone is still pushing for a starting spot and to be in the squad that goes to the World Cup. There’s a good mix of fringe guys and regular starters pushing each other to play as a unit.” Vermeulen added that adapting to what is in front of them is key to beating the Australians. “We have to be adaptable. We can only prepare as much on what we know from last year’s Rugby Championship and their end-of-year tour. But Eddie Jones has selected a couple of new guys, some old heads, and that brings a different flavour to the game.