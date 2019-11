WATCH: Fans line the streets for Springboks trophy tour









Rugby fans surround the bus of the Springboks, during a victory parade. Photo: Themba Hadebe/AP Photo

Fans came out in their thousands to see the Springboks and their World Cup trophy. The enthusiastic fans sang and danced in the streets of Johannesburg as the players held the Webb Ellis Cup aloft from their bus.

The Boks started their day by meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings earlier today.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Fans cheer and short for their Springboks as they parade their World Cup trophy on the streets of Johannesburg. Video: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency/ANA.

Ramaphosa even quipped that he is happy it isn't an election year because if it was the Springboks would have won.





Captain Siya Kolisi also thanked the fans for coming out and their support throughout the Rugby World Cup.

The team were greeted by a great deal of fans during the first day of their country wide trophy tour as they went through parts of Pretoria and Johannesburg.





Their last stop today will be Soweto.





They will continue their celebrations in Durban tomorrow.





IOL Sport