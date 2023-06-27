WATCH: Handre Pollard ruled out of Rugby Championship, Damian Willemse ready for Springbok action

Pretoria - The good news out of the Springboks camp in Pretoria is that Damian Willemse has recovered from injury and is fit for next week’s season opener against Australia, but the bad news is that Handre Pollard is out of the Rugby Championship. Willemse’s recovery alleviates the flyhalf crisis that resulted in the call-up of veteran Elton Jantjies. It means the Boks can start with Manie Libbok at flyhalf and Willemse at 15 at Loftus next week.

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said in a press conference that with a World Cup on the horizon, there is no need to rush Pollard’s recovery from an injury he picked up playing for Leicester in the England premiership semi-final. “Injury-wise, our only real concern is Handre Pollard. That is why we have Elton here. We don’t want to put pressure on guys to play before they are 100 percent. There is no need. There is a bigger picture (the World Cup) and we have quality depth.

“Eben (Etzebeth) is coming along nicely (from a shoulder injury) and so is Siya (Kolisi) from his knee. Those guys we are looking at maybe playing in the (warm-up) game against Wales (August 19),” Erasmus added. “(Scrumhalf) Jaden Hendrikse is also looking good.” The team to play the Wallabies will be announced probably next Wednesday and at the same time, the squad to travel to New Zealand will be unveiled.