WATCH: How supporter stopped Wales scoring against Springboks

Cape Town - There is no doubt as to who the most hated man in Wales is right now. At the weekend, a pitch invader appeared to prevent Wales from potentially scoring a try during their 23-18 defeat to South Africa in Cardiff - the first since 2013.

In a video that has since emerged, the invader casually walks down the steps in the crowd towards the pitch, followed by somebody recording his seemingly-planned contribution to the game. He then hops onto the field while taunting the first-spotted security, before raising his arms for cheers as he makes his way into the field of play. His timing couldn’t have been any worse at the Principality Stadium as Wales tried to work the ball into space on the left wing.

As the “supporter” was tackled to the ground by two stadium security, Liam Williams’ path was blocked as he took a pass from his inside and tried to work his way to the tryline. ALSO READ: Springbok player ratings: Frans Steyn, Makazole Mapimpi stand tall in Cardiff After Wales had worked the advantage from a line out just outside the Boks’ 22 Williams - who had to check his run amid the distraction - was tackled, ending his mission to the whitewash.

After being visibly confused by what had just gone down, Williams appealed to the referee following the obstruction. While the hosts were awarded a penalty, a try by Malcolm Marx sealed the game for the Boks. The pitch invader was escorted around the side of the pitch by security following his special guest appearance, with a solid supply of booing accompanying him being apprehended.