WATCH: Springboks aiming to hit peak form in time for Scotland World Cup clash

Scotland will be a lock that needs to be picked, if the Springboks are to progress out of a challenging group at the Rugby World Cup, head coach Jacques Nienaber mused thoughtfully on Thursday. The Springboks are back in camp in the capital after a disappointing loss recently to the All Blacks as they begin final preparation for their last Rugby Championship fixture at Ellis Park against Argentina next weekend.

Three warm-up matches follow – Argentina again, Wales and New Zealand – before the defending champions face the Scots on September 10 in Marseille in their opening match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The Boks then play the always physical Romania, a tricky Tongo bolstered by World Rugby’s eligibility rules, and then World Rugby No 1-ranked team, Ireland. While speaking to the media in the capital, Nienaber explained that that first clash against fifth-ranked Scotland will be vitally important if they are to escape the ominously decreed Group of Death.

Said Nienaber: “Everyone knows that we are in a tough pool. “If you look at the World ranking currently, it’s No 4 (SA), No 5 and No 1 that are in one pool. One of those three countries are not going to make it. “I believe we can make it … We’ve got our plans but it is going to be a tough pool. We know we are in knockout rugby from the first game. The most important game is going to be Scotland.

“I know everybody thinks it's Ireland, because they are the No 1 team in the world, but the most important game is going to be Scotland for us … Then we go to a quarter-final where we are either going to play New Zealand or France. “It is a tough side of the competition,” he added.

“We are going to have to battle on and make plans to make sure we spread the load between the squad that we select; and that we select the best players that are in form that we believe can do something for us at the world cup. “We must make sure that they have enough game time under the belt and that they are battle-hardened. That is all we can do to make sure that they are at their peak performing, physical, and conditioning when we hit Scotland,” he concluded. @FreemanZAR