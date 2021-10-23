WATCH: Springboks look on from stands as Cobus Reinach scores ’worldie’ for Montpellier

Paris - South Africa scrumhalf Cobus Reinach scored twice in front of his Test team-mates as Montpellier enjoyed a 32-21 win over Racing 92 in the French Top 14 on Saturday. The Springboks are in France for the next week to avoid a Covid-19 quarantine in Britain before facing Wales on November 6.

ALSO READ: Massive blow for Springboks with Faf de Klerk out injured until 2022 The likes of Rugby World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi and head coach Jacques Nienaber watched from the La Defense Arena stands as Reinach staked his claim for a starting berth next month with regular scrumhalf Faf de Klerk missing through injury. Ons of his tries was described as a “worldie’ on social media after he ripped the ball from a Racing player and again showed his pace to score a long-range try.

"Cobus came back to bring his experience," Montpellier coach Philippe Saint-Andre said. ALSO READ: Jacques Nienaber hopes the Springboks can ‘evolve’ "He was also playing in front of his coach and he scores two tries," he added.

The Springboks also head to Scotland on November 13 before travelling to England a week later in a re-run of the 2019 World Cup final. Reinach, 31, who will join up with the Boks before the trip to Cardiff, opened the scoring after five minutes, diving over from short range. His club and international team-mate Handre Pollard started at centre for the first time since May 2018 and kicked a 55m penalty goal.

#TOP14 - L'image de la J8 : Arrête-moi si tu peux



Le springbok est parvenu à échapper aux griffes des fauves lancés à sa poursuite !🙈 Essai tout en vitesse de @c_reinach qui a fait sursauter les supporters du @MHR_officiel et ses coéquipiers champions du monde @Springboks 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 🌟 pic.twitter.com/lutSu5R5vX — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) October 23, 2021 The former Northampton Saints half-back completed his double just before the interval with a superb 80m effort where he outsprinted Argentina winger Juan Imhoff after having ripped possession from Racing's No. 8 Yoan Tanga.