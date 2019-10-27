Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his team have thanked South Africans for their support in a video taken in their locker room in Yokohama, Japan.
"We just want to say thank you so much for your support. It really means a lot to us. We gave our best today for you and please one more week to go, six more days... Keep on supporting us and send the messages. We appreciate it," Kolisi said with his team in the shot.
The team's 19-16, Rugby World Cup semi-final victory over Wales at the Yokohama International Stadium on Sunday earned the Springboks a repeat of that 2007 final with a showdown against England back at Yokohama on Saturday.
The match will be attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who made a good luck video call to Kolisi on Saturday.