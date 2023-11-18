Former Springboks flyhalf Patrick Lambie believes the current South African team could achieve even greater heights following their second Rugby World Cup title win in a row. In fact, Lambie insists that with the players and coaching staff involved with the Springboks at the moment - there is still untapped potential within the side.

There’s also strong theory behind Lambie’s comments, as Rassie Erasmus has been re-appointed as the Springboks coach after Jacques Nienaber’s departure from the position. The coaching staff will also have an incredible complement of players at their disposal, and together the side can continue to dominate world rugby said Lambie.

‘Extremely motivated’ “There’s an opportunity now to go three in a row which nobody has ever done. I would imagine that a number of key senior players, as well as management, are going to be extremely motivated by that,” Lambie told IOL Sport at Sun City on Friday, ahead of the Gary & Vivienne Player Invitational at the Lost City Golf Course starting on Saturday. “That carrot dangling there - if at the end of the next four-year cycle - you can go three in a row. I doubt we’ll ever see that again in our lifetime. They must enjoy themselves now, let their hair down. Play good club rugby for their clubs.

“And then come international season again, I’m sure there’ll be plans afoot to make sure for the next World Cup that we’re as strong if not stronger than we were leading into this World Cup. With more depth in all the positions.” The latest Rugby World Cup victory by the Siya Kolisi-led Springboks was possibly even more impressive than in 2019, explained Lambie. “It’s been a tricky period as well, it was only 18 months since Jacques and Rassie took over before the 2019 Rugby World Cup. After that, we went through Covid. We only had a few weeks to prepare for the British and Irish Lions. They’ve only really had a year or two of really being able to build depth in that squad.

“Hopefully there are no more weird and wonderful things happening in the world so we can have a four-year run-up to the next World Cup. This might only be the beginning for us in a way.”