TOKYO – The Springboks will be ready for a massive challenge when they face RWC hosts Japan in the fourth and final quarterfinal in Tokyo on Sunday, a match described by Rassie Erasmus as a good challenge against a well-coached team.
“We were satisfied with the performance against Italy and want to build on that,” said Rassie Erasmus, South Africa’s director of rugby, of the team named on Thursday.
“We have been improving and building momentum this season and we will be looking for further improvements this weekend.
“Japan are a well-coached team and have deservedly climbed to seventh in the world rankings. It’ll be a good challenge but we’re definitely up for it.”
Erasmus was satisfied with the experience at his disposal for this crunch match.