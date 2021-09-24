We have to keep out emotions in check, says Springboks’ Mzwandile Stick ahead of 100th Test against All Blacks

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says they have all the motivation they need heading into their highly anticipated Test against the All Blacks on Saturday (kick-off 9.05 AM). After going down 28-26 and 30-17 against the Wallabies in their last two Rugby Championship games, the Boks certainly aren’t the favourites heading into their 100 Test against the New Zealanders.

Jacques Nienaber’s men are under no illusions of the challenge that awaits them, however and, speaking during the Captain’s press conference on Friday morning, Stick said it’s crucial that they stay in control of their emotions. “Games between the Springboks and All Blacks are massive, and one doesn’t need much more motivation than that,” said Stick. “The most important thing for us is that we need to be in control of our systems and how we play. Playing against the All Blacks is massive, but it is important to keep one’s emotions in check.

Despite all the talk of the Springboks’ style of play, they know better than to try and beat the All Blacks at their own game. And the Bok assistant coach went on to say that they are going to stick to their strengths when they meet the Kiwis in Townsville, something that can only do them well considering how effective it has been until now. “We pride ourselves on our set pieces and defence, and we know what is coming tomorrow. It will be a tough match as New Zealand like to get the ball in space and they have a good kicking game, but we will be up for it. They’ll play according to their strengths and we’ll play according to ours. “The team that executes their game plan most effectively, will give themselves the best chance to win this game.”