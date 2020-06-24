Where were you when the Springboks won the 1995 World Cup?

Rugby writer Wynona Louw speaks to rugby fanatics about the 1995 Springbok squad that won the World Cup that year. Jacques Nienaber: I had a few beers, and the event was incredible. It’s different being involved with a team and just watching a game, but I remember I couldn’t watch the last 10 minutes or so.

When we won, we were all on the back of bakkies, waving flags in the streets, drove through Bloemfontein and basically just went mad. That’s what I can remember.

Kevin Musikanth:

I watched it as a Grade 11 schoolboy with the two most important men in my life, my late grandfather Solly and my father Gerald. I watched at my family home in Muizenberg, Cape Town.

We were all in an embrace when Joel Stransky kicked “that” drop-goal.

It was a unique moment in time and etched in my memory bank, being one of the last matches that three generations managed to watch together.

We were all fixated on how the late James Small managed to mark Jonah Lomu so well; from then on he was my hero.

After the final, I got together with a group of close friends from school, dressed in green and gold and flags in hand and we celebrated being world champions.

Jonathan Mokoena:

On the day of the final, I did some work for the SA Rugby Legends at Silverstar Casino, which served as a fan zone.

I managed to get tickets for a friend and our families - keep in mind he had never been to a rugby function or gathering - and seeing them and how they enjoyed it and how they really just became part of the atmosphere was really something special.

Then the Boks go on and top it off with a World Cup win... that was absolutely special!





